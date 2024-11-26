Sign up
Photo 4350
The aftermath of the rain.
Bare trees and sodden carpet of messy leaves . - the crisp carpet of leaves just a memory !
26th November 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
bare
,
messy
Judith Johnson
ace
Yes we have that here too, but more floodwaters today too!
November 28th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
So many leaves, you have to careful walking! The leaves do look a bit messy but I have never swept any leaves up in my life. We were surrounded by trees at the farm but the leaves just turned into mulch.
November 28th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Mind your step…
November 28th, 2024
