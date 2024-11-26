Previous
The aftermath of the rain. by beryl
Photo 4350

The aftermath of the rain.

Bare trees and sodden carpet of messy leaves . - the crisp carpet of leaves just a memory !
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Beryl Lloyd

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Yes we have that here too, but more floodwaters today too!
November 28th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
So many leaves, you have to careful walking! The leaves do look a bit messy but I have never swept any leaves up in my life. We were surrounded by trees at the farm but the leaves just turned into mulch.
November 28th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Mind your step…
November 28th, 2024  
