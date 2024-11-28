Sign up
Previous
Photo 4352
Oh ! Christmas Tree 🎄
So lovely to see the glow around the Christmas Tree as we met my friends for our pub lunch . Christmas is anon.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
5
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5769
photos
122
followers
75
following
1192% complete
View this month »
4345
4346
4347
4348
4349
4350
4351
4352
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
14th November 2024 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas-tree.
,
woolpack.
Pat Knowles
ace
I love all the trees up….too early for our own but good they are all out in our public places.
November 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s a lovely looking tree. Hope you enjoyed your lunch.
November 28th, 2024
haskar
ace
In Poland, tradition dictates decorating the tree on Christmas Eve. Now it's still too early.
November 28th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo… happy times
November 28th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
It is a wonderful time of the year, a great time to reminisce and make new memories
November 28th, 2024
