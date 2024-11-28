Previous
Oh ! Christmas Tree 🎄 by beryl
Photo 4352

Oh ! Christmas Tree 🎄

So lovely to see the glow around the Christmas Tree as we met my friends for our pub lunch . Christmas is anon.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
I love all the trees up….too early for our own but good they are all out in our public places.
November 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a lovely looking tree. Hope you enjoyed your lunch.
November 28th, 2024  
haskar ace
In Poland, tradition dictates decorating the tree on Christmas Eve. Now it's still too early.
November 28th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… happy times
November 28th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
It is a wonderful time of the year, a great time to reminisce and make new memories
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact