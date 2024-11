A wonderful choice , but all artificial !

Got up in somewhat of a panic mode this morning - The end of November and Christmas approaching at a speed !! And I not at all prepared , having been not too well last week and didn't go out . I hadn't bought all my Christmas Cards So a trip to the Garden Centre was in order ! Bought some cards and a couple of small gifts ! So now time to sit in front of the TV and perhaps sorting out the Christmas cards ( unless I fall asleep !!