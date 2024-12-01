Previous
Photo 4355

A new beauty

Spotted this cyclamen in the garden centre yesterday - it was so pretty, but I was not tempted to buy ,-- not even to look at the price !!
Today the 1st December , must put the best foot forward (as they say) to be ready for Christmas !
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Beryl Lloyd

