Photo 4357
So pretty on mass.
These were so pretty on mass in the garden centre. But one plant on its own would not have the same impact . so I did not buy , - must concentrate on Christmas and my red and green colour scheme at the moment !!!!
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
2
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5774
photos
122
followers
75
following
1193% complete
4357
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
30th November 2024 2:47pm
Tags
garden-centre
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
December 2nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture. I like the fascinating leaves in the lower right.
December 2nd, 2024
