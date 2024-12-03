What's it all about Alfie,

Feeling Nostalgic on coming across this photo of Alfie ( Dec 3rd 2017) My little companion for 15 years!

Tired after a restless night and been busy all day with nothing to show about it !

A long telephone conversation with my bank to sort out a problem - it would have helped if I could understand her English without having to say - Sorry I do not understand !! Grrrrh !!!!! Completed my on line grocery shopping only to find I had ordered 3 bags of potatoes instead of one - !! I had to rectify this !! ,

Received my 1st Christmas Card from Julie - the proprietor of the Holiday apartment we used to stay at Porthmadog , with an accompanying letter to say that John , her husband had passed away earlier this year ( he hadn't been well for years with a chest condition) So I immediately picked up the phone to send my condolences and a long chat - ( an hour went by!! )

Now Gary has come home and we need an evening meal - must get cooking !!

