Previous
What's it all about Alfie, by beryl
Photo 4358

What's it all about Alfie,

Feeling Nostalgic on coming across this photo of Alfie ( Dec 3rd 2017) My little companion for 15 years!
Tired after a restless night and been busy all day with nothing to show about it !
A long telephone conversation with my bank to sort out a problem - it would have helped if I could understand her English without having to say - Sorry I do not understand !! Grrrrh !!!!! Completed my on line grocery shopping only to find I had ordered 3 bags of potatoes instead of one - !! I had to rectify this !! ,
Received my 1st Christmas Card from Julie - the proprietor of the Holiday apartment we used to stay at Porthmadog , with an accompanying letter to say that John , her husband had passed away earlier this year ( he hadn't been well for years with a chest condition) So I immediately picked up the phone to send my condolences and a long chat - ( an hour went by!! )
Now Gary has come home and we need an evening meal - must get cooking !!
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact