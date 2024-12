Birthday Bouquet ,

Yes , another Birthday ( they come too often these days ) but I have had a lovely day. After a lazy morning I was treated out for lunch in our usual pub, - and very nice too . Later Gary and I popped to our usual supermarket for a few odd things I forgot to order in my weekly shopping delivery . Home and had a lovely cream pastry with my cuppa ! Low key but lovely - the way I like it these days. This is the beautiful bouquet of roses Gary bought me - I just love white roses !