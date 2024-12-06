Sign up
Photo 4361
Posing !!!!
I saw a robin on the birdbath - and so rushed to get the camera , but by the time I got back to my Kitchen window - look what I found !! - yes , one plump wood-pigeon !!
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5778
photos
120
followers
75
following
1194% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
6th December 2024 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
wood-pigeon
,
bird-bath
Pat Knowles
ace
Well Mr Pigeon is perfectly placed in the middle there….capture a Robin another day perhaps! The pigeon looks very pleased with himself!
December 6th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Hope it didn’t squash the Robin!
December 6th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@pusspup
Ha !- I am sure the little Robin would have got away in time !!
December 6th, 2024
