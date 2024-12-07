Sign up
Previous
Photo 4362
No longer friends
The two wood-pigeons having eaten their fill , must have had some argument at the bird table and now sulking and no longer friends !
A very stormy night and morning as Storm Darragh rages through the country .
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5779
photos
120
followers
75
following
1195% complete
Tags
garden
,
wood-pigeons
Annie D
ace
😅
December 7th, 2024
