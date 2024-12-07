Previous
No longer friends by beryl
Photo 4362

No longer friends

The two wood-pigeons having eaten their fill , must have had some argument at the bird table and now sulking and no longer friends !
A very stormy night and morning as Storm Darragh rages through the country .
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1195% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
😅
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact