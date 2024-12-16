Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4371
Just a little Christmas Tree.
Just a token for a tree, but does the trick without having to lift a finger to decorate. !!
Putting up a few decorations seems quite a burden this year , So this year the minimal of decorations to make it feel festive .
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5789
photos
120
followers
75
following
1197% complete
View this month »
4365
4366
4367
4368
4369
4370
4371
4372
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
17th December 2024 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close