Christmas Candles

A very quick shot tonight when I remembered I had not poster today . It has been a weary day with what it seemed like hours on the phone -First with my bank - but the outcome was good After speaking to two persons yesterday - their language seemed to be a barrier , esp, as a) I was nervous B _ they expected me to be au fait with all their terminology !! Todays time on the phone was more productive as a) I understood all they said - one Scottish lady and the second a Welsh lady ! And the seemed to understand my questions and not go on a tangent of their own. So time consuming but productive !

Second time on the phone was to order ( without forgetting anything !) my home delivery pre Christmas grocery order. - I have no intentions of struggling in the crowds the few days prior to Christmas !!

Managed to make a LemonPie ( a take on Key Lime Pie ) a trad in our house at Christmas, now in the freezer till needed.