Previous
Photo 4376
Baubles, ribbons and bows
Just another décor for Christmas
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5793
photos
120
followers
75
following
1198% complete
4369
4370
4371
4372
4373
4374
4375
4376
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
18th December 2024 11:55pm
Tags
baubles-and-bows
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot and framing.
December 21st, 2024
