Previous
Photo 4377
A lazy day.
From my chair as I watch the TV on this wet and windy day.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
4
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
21st December 2024 11:23pm
Tags
room
,
living
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty. It is kind of a lazy day here, too.
December 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Well deserved relaxing Sunday…. Enjoy every moment.
December 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s been windy here, but we did have sun too. A lazy Sunday is a good thing though!
December 22nd, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
It's the best place to be Beryl and it looks very cosy.
December 22nd, 2024
