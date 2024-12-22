Previous
A lazy day. by beryl
A lazy day.

From my chair as I watch the TV on this wet and windy day.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty. It is kind of a lazy day here, too.
December 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Well deserved relaxing Sunday…. Enjoy every moment.
December 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s been windy here, but we did have sun too. A lazy Sunday is a good thing though!
December 22nd, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
It's the best place to be Beryl and it looks very cosy.
December 22nd, 2024  
