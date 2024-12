Candle light !

End of the day without a photo!! - so a little light on the matter!

A busy day for me - odd jobs in the morning , my home help message me that she couldn't come in till this afternoon, A little hoovering around today and a chat - A lovely young lady ! Later in the afternoon I popped down to the shop to do a few last minute shop , was pleasantly surprised to find the supermarket not too over crowded and everything running smoothly ! So pleased to get home again !!