Previous
Photo 4385
Berginia
Although a bit bedraggled , the berginia is trying to provide some colour in the garden
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5802
photos
120
followers
75
following
1201% complete
4378
4379
4380
4381
4382
4383
4384
4385
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
27th December 2024 3:52pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
pink
,
garden
,
.
,
berginia.
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
December 30th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely pretty pink!
December 30th, 2024
