Welcome to the New Year .

The 1st day of 2025 , and the 1st day of my 12th year in 365. Where does the time go , so many friends and wonderful photos during this time , enriching my life in all sorts of ways. Now a part of my life but unfortunately being very immobile my photos are so restricted to the home and garden these days .I love to see your natural world captures - and all that you do all around the world

We had an extremely stormy and rainy night last night and when I got up this morning I was dismayed to discover that the smaller tree had toppled over in the storm .- As you can see it is leaning diagonally on the fence !! No one has been out to investigate the damage yet , but I assume it will have to be up rooted or cut down , leaving the bigger of the two standing !