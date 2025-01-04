Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4390
Sparrows at the feeders.
Not a very clear shot - but the garden birds are all appreciating the free food at the feeding station , during this cold weather !
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5807
photos
121
followers
75
following
1202% complete
View this month »
4383
4384
4385
4386
4387
4388
4389
4390
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
4th January 2025 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sparrows
,
feeders
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely to see. Yes, I remembered to fill up my feeder today and also put out some fat balls.
January 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Happy sparrows… lovely colourful shot
January 4th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Must bring a lot of pleasure watching them
January 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely bird capture.
January 4th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
It must keep many of them alive Beryl. They must love your leafy garden.
January 4th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Same here. The birds are at the feeders in large numbers in this cold. I'm going through a lot of birdseed!
January 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close