Sparrows at the feeders. by beryl
Photo 4390

Sparrows at the feeders.

Not a very clear shot - but the garden birds are all appreciating the free food at the feeding station , during this cold weather !
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely to see. Yes, I remembered to fill up my feeder today and also put out some fat balls.
January 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Happy sparrows… lovely colourful shot
January 4th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Must bring a lot of pleasure watching them
January 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely bird capture.
January 4th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
It must keep many of them alive Beryl. They must love your leafy garden.
January 4th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Same here. The birds are at the feeders in large numbers in this cold. I'm going through a lot of birdseed!
January 4th, 2025  
