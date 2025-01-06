Previous
A view from my front-door. by beryl
Photo 4392

A view from my front-door.

Yes , we had another shower of snow during the night , and it did look quite bleak as I gingerly opened my front door to peer outside .
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Hope you can stay inside today.
January 6th, 2025  
Wylie ace
it sure looks cold!
January 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact