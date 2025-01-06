Sign up
Previous
Photo 4392
A view from my front-door.
Yes , we had another shower of snow during the night , and it did look quite bleak as I gingerly opened my front door to peer outside .
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5809
photos
121
followers
76
following
1203% complete
Dorothy
ace
Hope you can stay inside today.
January 6th, 2025
Wylie
ace
it sure looks cold!
January 6th, 2025
