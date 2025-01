Mrs Blackbird

Both Mr. and Mrs Blackbird are daily in my garden ! I posted Mr Blackbird a couple of days ago, today its the turn for Mrs Blackbird, Her feathers are not so jet black, as Mr B. She hasn't the bright yellow beak , and her eye does not have that yellow part ,but just a dark brown eye ! She is just as lovely without the attractive colourful beak and eye !

Snow disappeared again leaving us with a damp, dull and cold day. !