Previous
Photo 4395
White Chrysanthemum
From my bouquet with a little edit . An extremely cold and frosty day although the watery sun did shine a little this afternoon , but still a cold wind !
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Tags
white
,
chrysanthemums
Michelle
Beautiful
January 9th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning!
January 9th, 2025
Dianne
ace
They are a pretty colour.
January 9th, 2025
