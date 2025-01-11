Previous
Carnations by beryl
Carnations

Another edit !
Still getting my money's worth from the bouquet of flowers I bought last week.
Extremely cold and frosty nights and days . but forecast of less frost in the next few days !
11th January 2025

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1204% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully created and presented
January 11th, 2025  
