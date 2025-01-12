Previous
Red Carnations. by beryl
Red Carnations.

A little still life of a spray of carnation in a vase with a little framing !
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Beverley ace
This is so pretty, I like how you’ve used the curly ribbons. Very beautiful. Love it
January 12th, 2025  
Denise Wood
Beautiful :)
January 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A pretty creation Beryl.
January 12th, 2025  
