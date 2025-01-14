Previous
Next
The Photo-bomber. by beryl
Photo 4400

The Photo-bomber.

Not the best of shots , but as I was taking a shot of the pigeon on the fence The second one decided to fly onto the bird-table - I thought she was going to fly into my Kitchen window !!
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A great way to get your attention. I like photo bombers… makes me smile.
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact