Photo 4400
The Photo-bomber.
Not the best of shots , but as I was taking a shot of the pigeon on the fence The second one decided to fly onto the bird-table - I thought she was going to fly into my Kitchen window !!
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5820
photos
121
followers
74
following
1206% complete
View this month »
4396
4397
4398
4399
4400
4401
4402
4403
6
1
365
DMC-FZ72
17th January 2025 1:42pm
Tags
garden
,
wood-pigeons
Beverley
ace
A great way to get your attention. I like photo bombers… makes me smile.
January 17th, 2025
