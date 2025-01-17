Sign up
Previous
Photo 4403
Has she been out with our lunch yet?
These three looking on expectantly at the bird table , in the hope of the next meal !
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5820
photos
121
followers
74
following
1206% complete
4396
4397
4398
4399
4400
4401
4402
4403
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
17th January 2025 1:44pm
Tags
garden
,
wood-pigeons
Beverley
ace
This is cute to see… happy family smiling in anticipation.
January 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 17th, 2025
