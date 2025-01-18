Sign up
Previous
Photo 4404
A very territorial Mrs Blackbird.
Mrs B. is very territorial , and has taken over Robins favourite perch ! She seems to chase the other birds away - has anyone else found this characteristics in the blackbird !
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5821
photos
121
followers
74
following
1206% complete
4397
4398
4399
4400
4401
4402
4403
4404
Views
1
365
DMC-FZ72
17th January 2025 1:47pm
garden
mrs-blackbird
