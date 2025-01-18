Previous
A very territorial Mrs Blackbird. by beryl
A very territorial Mrs Blackbird.

Mrs B. is very territorial , and has taken over Robins favourite perch ! She seems to chase the other birds away - has anyone else found this characteristics in the blackbird !
Beryl Lloyd

