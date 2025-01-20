Sign up
Previous
Photo 4406
Robin ,
There were two Robins in the tree - occasionally chasing one another and finally one settled on a branch ,but not in an easy spot for me to capture ! At least he can not be mistaken with his red breast !
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
1
1
Beryl Lloyd
Tags
tree
,
garden
,
robin
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
January 20th, 2025
