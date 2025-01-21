Previous
Robin - 2 by beryl
Robin - 2

A better view of Robin as he enjoys a drink out of the water bowl on the feeding station ! Can you see the water droplet from his beak !
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Beryl Lloyd

Joan Robillard ace
Like the little drop on the end of beek.
January 21st, 2025  
