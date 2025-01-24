Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4410
Mine, all mine !!
Madam B again!! Amazing how she shoos away all other birds when she lands on the bird-table . not even the bigger birds seem to touch down when she is feasting !!!
A rough morning - the wind and rain has been gusting all through the night and this morning, as Storm Eowyn rages on.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5827
photos
124
followers
75
following
1208% complete
View this month »
4403
4404
4405
4406
4407
4408
4409
4410
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
23rd January 2025 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
table
,
feeding
,
female-blackbird
,
madam-b
Dianne
ace
Madam 'B' for Boss I think!
January 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
She sure has an attitude ;-)
January 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close