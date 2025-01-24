Previous
Mine, all mine !! by beryl
Photo 4410

Mine, all mine !!

Madam B again!! Amazing how she shoos away all other birds when she lands on the bird-table . not even the bigger birds seem to touch down when she is feasting !!!

A rough morning - the wind and rain has been gusting all through the night and this morning, as Storm Eowyn rages on.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Beryl Lloyd

Dianne ace
Madam 'B' for Boss I think!
January 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
She sure has an attitude ;-)
January 24th, 2025  
