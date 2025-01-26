Sign up
Photo 4412
Tradescantia
Grown from cutting - and making a lovely splash of colour !
Succumbed to this horrible flue lurgy that is doing its rounds - both Gary and I are feeling pretty miserable !!
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
1
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5830
photos
124
followers
75
following
1209% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
27th January 2025 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tradescantia
Joanne Diochon
ace
It is a lovely colour, especially with the light coming from behind it like that.
Sorry to hear you are both under the weather. It seems it is a bad winter for flus and such, all over the world.
January 27th, 2025
Sorry to hear you are both under the weather. It seems it is a bad winter for flus and such, all over the world.