Previous
Photo 4418
The cutlery drawer
1 In the Kitchen.- cutlery drawer.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
7
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5835
photos
124
followers
74
following
1210% complete
View this month »
4418
Views
15
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
1st February 2025 6:46pm
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
,
in-the-kitchen
,
cutlery-drawer
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
February 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
You’ve caught the shine beautifully!
February 1st, 2025
Marj
ace
Your lighting is fantastic
February 1st, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice light and capture
February 1st, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Nice b&w. I forgot flash ot red, perhaps when I get home!
February 1st, 2025
carol white
ace
Nice light and capture
February 1st, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely and neat looking.
February 1st, 2025
