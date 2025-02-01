Previous
The cutlery drawer by beryl
Photo 4418

The cutlery drawer

1 In the Kitchen.- cutlery drawer.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
February 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
You’ve caught the shine beautifully!
February 1st, 2025  
Marj ace
Your lighting is fantastic
February 1st, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice light and capture
February 1st, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Nice b&w. I forgot flash ot red, perhaps when I get home!
February 1st, 2025  
carol white ace
Nice light and capture
February 1st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely and neat looking.
February 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact