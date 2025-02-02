Sign up
Previous
Photo 4419
What's for dinner?
1. In the Kitchen. What's for dinner?
The preparation of a roast dinner - pork , a variety of vegetables cooked in the steamer, home made apple sauce, and of course a gravy!
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5836
photos
124
followers
74
following
1210% complete
4412
4413
4414
4415
4416
4417
4418
4419
Views
1
365
DMC-FZ72
2nd February 2025 11:56am
Tags
dinner
for
for2025
feb25words
in-the-kitchen
what's
