People. by beryl
Photo 4422

People.

5 . Around the block - People.
During the snow a family going for a walk or going into town to do some shopping .(Viewed from my bedroom window !)
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Kerry McCarthy
Wonderful winter scene!
February 5th, 2025  
Diana
Fabulous scene and capture, rather them than me ;-)
February 5th, 2025  
