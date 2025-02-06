Previous
Pathway by beryl
Photo 4423

Pathway

6 Around the block - pathway.
The path leading from my front door to the Drive .Taken when there was a slight covering of snow , covering the path, lawns, and the fish pond looking like a black hole !! It always looks so pretty in the snow !
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Diana ace
Lovely capture of your winter wonderland.
February 6th, 2025  
Jo ace
Great in black and white Beryl. We have had no snow at all this year. Could do with a covering like this just so I could get some different shots.
February 6th, 2025  
