Photo 4423
Pathway
6 Around the block - pathway.
The path leading from my front door to the Drive .Taken when there was a slight covering of snow , covering the path, lawns, and the fish pond looking like a black hole !! It always looks so pretty in the snow !
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5840
photos
125
followers
74
following
1211% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
28th December 2020 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
pathway
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
from-th-front-door.
,
around-the-block
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of your winter wonderland.
February 6th, 2025
Jo
ace
Great in black and white Beryl. We have had no snow at all this year. Could do with a covering like this just so I could get some different shots.
February 6th, 2025
