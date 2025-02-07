Previous
In the garden. by beryl
Photo 4424

In the garden.

7 Around the block. In the garden.
Mr Jackdaw at the feeder enjoying a bite to eat.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
