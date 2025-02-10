Previous
Vintage. by beryl
Photo 4427

Vintage.

10 . VINTAGE . Smelta ornaments .
Vintage ,if not antiques !! Two little ornaments I love and cherish and always display together! not that the subject matter matches but the dark gleam of the metal makes for an ideal pairing !
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
They are beautiful, such a wonderful presentation too.
February 11th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
February 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact