My Sampler.

12 Vintage , Sampler1995,

The sampler which I embroidered in 1995 ( 30 years ago) and so brings it into the Vintage time slot. Not a good capture but I just wanted to include this in my week of "vintage"

I remember well taking in this canvas, threads and needle with me into hospital when in for a major operation , and remember sitting in my bed , stitching away while waiting my turn to be taken down to the operating theatre !!

This would not be allowed these days re health and safety !! - can you imagine loosing a needle in my bed!! But a great piece of cross-stitching which I still treasure !