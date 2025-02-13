Sign up
Photo 4430
My Mum
13 vintage. My Mum .
A small photo of my mum in a little silver frame, and a little vanity pot with a silver top . Very precious to me .
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5847
photos
125
followers
77
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
2nd January 2024 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
silver
,
top
,
mum
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
silver-frame
,
vanity-pot-
Wylie
ace
I can see why.
February 13th, 2025
