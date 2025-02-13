Previous
My Mum by beryl
Photo 4430

My Mum

13 vintage. My Mum .
A small photo of my mum in a little silver frame, and a little vanity pot with a silver top . Very precious to me .
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1213% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
I can see why.
February 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact