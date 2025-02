Y ddraig goch ( the red dragon of Wales )

14. Vintage, FOR. The Welsh dragon.

A gift we bought for ourselves one summer when on holiday in N Wales, It must have been in the early 1970. as Gary was little and rather a liability as we mooched around in this Welsh Pottery Shop. I remember they had a working .pottery studio on the floor below.



