15. Vintage- Binoculars and Bird Book.

A pair of old binoculars my dad salvaged and cleaned up to be useful again . He use them to spot and identify garden birds coming to the bottom of our garden and small birds and animals in the fields around . I remember him using them when I was a child . Since he died I have acquired the glasses and they still remain in use ,mainly to spot and identify birds in my garden and surrounds. The bird book I bought and dated in 1979. Both being vintage, little treasures and still so useful !