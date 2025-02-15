Previous
Binoculars and Bird book. by beryl
Photo 4432

Binoculars and Bird book.

15. Vintage- Binoculars and Bird Book.
A pair of old binoculars my dad salvaged and cleaned up to be useful again . He use them to spot and identify garden birds coming to the bottom of our garden and small birds and animals in the fields around . I remember him using them when I was a child . Since he died I have acquired the glasses and they still remain in use ,mainly to spot and identify birds in my garden and surrounds. The bird book I bought and dated in 1979. Both being vintage, little treasures and still so useful !
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A lovely pic
February 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous photo…
February 16th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely photo and keepsakes fv!
February 16th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful keepsake and useful as well!
February 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact