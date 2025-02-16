Previous
Barometer Thermometer by beryl
Photo 4433

Barometer Thermometer

16 Vintage - Barometer thermometer.
My father was gifted this on the death of a neighbour and eventually has come to my possession ! It now hangs at the top of my staircase- and daily I seem to check on the predictions for the day !
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact