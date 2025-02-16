Sign up
Previous
Photo 4433
Barometer Thermometer
16 Vintage - Barometer thermometer.
My father was gifted this on the death of a neighbour and eventually has come to my possession ! It now hangs at the top of my staircase- and daily I seem to check on the predictions for the day !
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
0
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5850
photos
126
followers
78
following
1214% complete
View this month »
4426
4427
4428
4429
4430
4431
4432
4433
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
17th February 2025 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
barometer-thermometer
