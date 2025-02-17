Previous
Furrowed field. by beryl
Photo 4434

Furrowed field.

17 Composition, -pov, light. lines, textures, shapes .
A furrowed field in preparation to potato planting !
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Excellent pov, leading lines, vanishing points
February 17th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my, incredible leading lines!
February 17th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful lines and a hopeful sign of spring.
February 17th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
February 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous photo…
February 17th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic pov
February 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous leading lines and a lovely lone tree.
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact