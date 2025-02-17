Sign up
Previous
Photo 4434
Furrowed field.
17 Composition, -pov, light. lines, textures, shapes .
A furrowed field in preparation to potato planting !
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
7
5
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
gloria jones
ace
Excellent pov, leading lines, vanishing points
February 17th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my, incredible leading lines!
February 17th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful lines and a hopeful sign of spring.
February 17th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
February 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulous photo…
February 17th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic pov
February 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous leading lines and a lovely lone tree.
February 17th, 2025
