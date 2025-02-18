Sign up
Previous
Photo 4435
Tulips
18 Textures and composition
Textures and patterns, mat finish, glossy smooth tulip heads !
Lots of textures , light, shades, composition
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
3
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5853
photos
126
followers
77
following
1215% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
11th February 2025 12:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tulips
,
textures
,
composition
,
monotones
,
for2024
,
feb25words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks good for textures.
February 18th, 2025
Jo
ace
Great capture for so many words Beryl. I’m lucky if I manage to get one!
February 18th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful
February 18th, 2025
