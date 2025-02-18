Previous
Tulips by beryl
Photo 4435

Tulips

18 Textures and composition

Textures and patterns, mat finish, glossy smooth tulip heads !
Lots of textures , light, shades, composition
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1215% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks good for textures.
February 18th, 2025  
Jo ace
Great capture for so many words Beryl. I’m lucky if I manage to get one!
February 18th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful
February 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact