Love spoon. by beryl
A love spoon hand carved from a piece of oak, created and carved for my parents on their ruby wedding anniversary, by dad's cousin .
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Beryl Lloyd

Joanne Diochon ace
Now that is an amazing piece.
February 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 19th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful keepsake Beryl, Although not seen one quite like this. We got one for our eldest daughter with the carved centre which held two carved ball denoting how many chlldren they would like.
February 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@ziggy77 No it is not one of the usual ones is it - how lovely to have one made for your daughter and the intricate carving of the two balls !
February 19th, 2025  
Jo ace
This is such a wonderful keepsake Beryl
February 19th, 2025  
Michelle
This is so unusual and a lovely keepsake
February 19th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Such a beautiful & personal display of love in that wonderful love spoon. The time & care there is fantastic.
February 19th, 2025  
