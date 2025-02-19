Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4436
Love spoon.
19. lines, shape, textures, form,
A love spoon hand carved from a piece of oak, created and carved for my parents on their ruby wedding anniversary, by dad's cousin .
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
7
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5854
photos
126
followers
77
following
1215% complete
View this month »
4429
4430
4431
4432
4433
4434
4435
4436
Latest from all albums
1168
4430
4431
4432
4433
4434
4435
4436
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th February 2025 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oak
,
hand-carved
,
love-spoon
,
for2025
,
feb25words
,
ruby-wedding-anniversary.
Joanne Diochon
ace
Now that is an amazing piece.
February 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 19th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful keepsake Beryl, Although not seen one quite like this. We got one for our eldest daughter with the carved centre which held two carved ball denoting how many chlldren they would like.
February 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@ziggy77
No it is not one of the usual ones is it - how lovely to have one made for your daughter and the intricate carving of the two balls !
February 19th, 2025
Jo
ace
This is such a wonderful keepsake Beryl
February 19th, 2025
Michelle
This is so unusual and a lovely keepsake
February 19th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Such a beautiful & personal display of love in that wonderful love spoon. The time & care there is fantastic.
February 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close