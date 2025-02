Still life

20.composition- shapes, form, light , reflections ,

A rushed job tonight , having been out with my friends Pam and Len for our fortnightly lunch and chat! On my way home I decided to stop in the supermarket for one or two items , and the heavens opened - a proper downpour ! so sat in the car waiting for it to subside - after approx 10 mins - decided I was defeated and drove home without going into the shop ! Ah ! well - better than getting wet !



Best viewed on black.