Previous
Photo 4438
Composition
21. Composition , - shapes, shades, repetition
A round patio table, spiky corydaline, repetition, rectangular shapes - wall , round shapes gravel !
Taken outside in my little sitting area in the garden !
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
7
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5856
photos
126
followers
77
following
1215% complete
4431
4432
4433
4434
4435
4436
4437
4438
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
11th September 2021 6:25pm
Public
Tags
shades
,
shapes
,
composition
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Judith Johnson
ace
Love the shapes, tones and contrasts
February 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
February 21st, 2025
Heather
ace
Your spikey plant looks super against the light brick in this b/w shot, Beryl! And so many great shapes, as you have listed. Well-done! Fav
February 21st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think these things are waiting for the warmer weather so you can enjoy the garden. Good catch!
February 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 22nd, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nicely done, Beryl. The plant looks very healthy!
February 22nd, 2025
wendy frost
ace
A great capture for your themes Beryl your cordaline looks very healthy and growing well.
February 22nd, 2025
