Composition by beryl
Photo 4438

Composition

21. Composition , - shapes, shades, repetition
A round patio table, spiky corydaline, repetition, rectangular shapes - wall , round shapes gravel !
Taken outside in my little sitting area in the garden !
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Judith Johnson ace
Love the shapes, tones and contrasts
February 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
February 21st, 2025  
Heather ace
Your spikey plant looks super against the light brick in this b/w shot, Beryl! And so many great shapes, as you have listed. Well-done! Fav
February 21st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I think these things are waiting for the warmer weather so you can enjoy the garden. Good catch!
February 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 22nd, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nicely done, Beryl. The plant looks very healthy!
February 22nd, 2025  
wendy frost ace
A great capture for your themes Beryl your cordaline looks very healthy and growing well.
February 22nd, 2025  
