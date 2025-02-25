Previous
On the worktop. by beryl
Photo 4442

On the worktop.

25 In the Kitchen- on the worktop

A busy corner with the mug tree and kettle - two essentials to be at hand near the sink and tap !!

Early this morning as waiting for hospital transport for an appointment at the hospital - hope I shall be home by lunchtime !
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Beryl Lloyd

