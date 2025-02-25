Sign up
Previous
Photo 4442
On the worktop.
25 In the Kitchen- on the worktop
A busy corner with the mug tree and kettle - two essentials to be at hand near the sink and tap !!
Early this morning as waiting for hospital transport for an appointment at the hospital - hope I shall be home by lunchtime !
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Tags
kitchen
,
worktop
,
for2025
,
feb25words
