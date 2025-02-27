Previous
Bara Brith by beryl
27 . In the Kitchen- baking , Bara Brith.
I do not very often bake these days as I get quite painful with the arthritis , but I had to make a Welsh dish ready for March1st - for St David's Day ,when we Welsh - celebrate our Patriot Saint - St David . This was made from my mum's recipe . Bara Brith means Speckled bread, a tea-bread speckled with a lot of dried fruit ! Served sliced and buttered . This is only out of the oven - so too hot to slice and butter yet , and is better if stored for a day or two before eating !
Beryl Lloyd

Beverley ace
Oo how delicious… home cooking is the best
February 27th, 2025  
Jo ace
Beryl this looks delicious!
February 27th, 2025  
