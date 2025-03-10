Previous
"Pygmalion" perhaps! by beryl
"Pygmalion" perhaps!

10 - Rainbow - red - teddy and his carnations .

Teddy, was Alfie's favourite toy ,and his toy still sits on the radiator in the living room !
Beryl Lloyd

Wylie ace
lovely memory and handy flower holder!
