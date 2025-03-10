Sign up
Previous
Photo 4455
"Pygmalion" perhaps!
10 - Rainbow - red - teddy and his carnations .
Teddy, was Alfie's favourite toy ,and his toy still sits on the radiator in the living room !
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
1
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5874
photos
128
followers
78
following
1220% complete
Tags
red
,
teddy
,
carnations
,
rainbow2025
Wylie
ace
lovely memory and handy flower holder!
March 10th, 2025
