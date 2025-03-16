Previous
Hydrangea by beryl
Photo 4461

Hydrangea

16 Rainbow - pink. hydrangea

Pretty in pink, alas - I have to be contented with pink as the acidity of the soil in this area turns even the blue hydrangeas pink !!
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1222% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact