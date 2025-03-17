Previous
In a twirl - red by beryl
Photo 4462

In a twirl - red

17 Rainbow- red - twirl - poinsettia

This week a week of twirls , but today found it difficult to find a true red flower - so a twirl on my Christmas Poinsettia.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
